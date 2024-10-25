Travis Kelce chooses Taylor Swift over Lady Gaga as favourite blonde?

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was asked to choose a blonde singer as his favourite, named his beau on a recent episode of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?



It all started when the Swift’s footballer boyfriend, who is a presenter of the game show, was asked by celebrity panelist Sophia Stallone an interesting question that included Lady Gaga and the Love Story hitmaker.

“We love Lady Gaga,” the celebrity panelist said, adding, “But we don’t love her as much as any other blonde singers, you know?”

She continued, “There are some other blonde singers that we like more than Lady Gaga.”

To which the NFL star, who is said to be "enjoying" his new role as a presenter for the Amazon Prime game show, responded her back with a smile, “I will have to agree with you on that. I do concur.”

The Shake It Off singer and Kansas City Chiefs football player first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

The Blank Space hitmaker and her footballer boyfriend went public with their romance in October 2023.