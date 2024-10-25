Sarah Ferguson's latest meaningful video statement sparks reactions

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a meaningful video statement as she marked the mental health day.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a video message and wrote in the caption, “In honour of mental health day earlier this month, here is a little bit about me…”

Sarah said, “I’m sharing this in hopes that some of you will know that wherever you are at in your journey, it’s okay.”

“Be with yourself wherever you are, through whatever you may be dealing with, and know that you are not alone”, she continued .

Sarah’s statement has sparked reactions with one fan saying, “Your words are so gentle and kind and understanding... your compassion, spark of joy and humour and openness are inspiring, especially when you've been thru so much.”



Another said, “Beautifully put Duchess, thank you as always for being so candid and open! You’re one in a million!!”

“What an incredible Woman and that’s why you’re so loved!!! Brava for wanting understanding!!!,” said the third.