King Charles makes shocking revelations about health amid lifetime's ambition

October 25, 2024

King Charles has made shocking revelations about his health amid cancer battle.

Speaking to his guests, King Charles opened up about the doctors orders as the monarch visits Samoa.

According to the palace, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) brings together leaders from 56 member countries every two years, to discuss how they can work together to effect change.

Samoa is the first Pacific Small Island Developing State to host the meeting this year.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared a video of King Charles from Samoa, wherein the King tells his guests that “it is lifetime’s ambition to visit every country in the Commonwealth and only its expanding numbers - and doctor’s orders - are slowing that down #StateVisitSamoa.”

Earlier, at the CHOGM Business Forum, the King met business leaders who are working towards the climate, biodiversity and business goals set out by the monarch’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, which he founded in 2020 when Prince of Wales.

King Charles revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

