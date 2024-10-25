Camila Cabello makes bright silky gown look glam at InStyle's Imagemaker Awards

Camila Cabello made a glamorous appearance on Thursday night at InStyle's first-ever Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles.



The 27-year-old singer attended the first-ever Imagemaker Awards ceremony at private residence in LA's upscale Bel-Air neighborhood.

InStyle's held its first-ever Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles

For the star-studded event, the Senorita singer wore a bright pink Versace gown featuring a sparkly gold, blue and red floral pattern.

She rocked full makeup and her silky brunette hair looked freshly blown out.

The singer stood on glitzy pink heels and wrapped up with a fuzzy white boa.

Her public appearance comes two days after Cabello responded to Sabrina Carpenter’s diss track rumours.

During a podcast Call Her Daddy podcast, she was asked by Alex Cooper if she's been the subject of anyone's songs.

In regard to this, the Havana hitmaker answered, “You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. You’re welcome.”