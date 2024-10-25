Prince Harry moving away from Meghan Markle for more ‘dignity’

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to turn to more dignified approaches in life, and intends not to waste any time with Meghan’s claim to fame.

News about this has been brought to light by a courtier close to Business Times.

According to their findings, “It's safe to say Harry is less than thrilled with how things turned out and that's the problem going forward.”

For those unversed this is mainly because Hollywood has not taken to Meghan’s claim to fame and are distancing themselves from Prince Harry as well, due to the same reasons.

The same outlet even went as far as to allege that the reason for his solo outings was to ‘get some time away’ from his wife as well.

All in all, “He would like to take a more dignified approach to public life, while Meghan is still hell-bent on conquering Hollywood and trading on their fame,” they also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, during Prince Harry’s solo tours around many places, he went to NYC for a charity event, as well as London for the WellChild Awards and also to South Africa for his own charity called Sentebale for orphans.