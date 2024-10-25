 
Matthew Perry's mom reveals worrying thing he said 'just before he died'

Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Morrison has opened up about his death last year

October 25, 2024

Late Friends star Matthew Perry’s mom thinks he had a “premonition” close to his death.

Matthew’s family sat down for an interview with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show, where his mom Suzanne Morrison said: “He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses.”

She continued: “He came up to me, and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ … It was almost as though it was a premonition or something.”

Morrison shared that she “didn’t think” anything of the comment, but did find it strange.

She added: “‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years.' I think there was something; there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’ and it worried me”

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently revealed that he died of acute effects of ketamine, whereas drowning could have been a contributing factor.

Guthrie’s full interview with Suzanne, her husband Keith Morrison and other members of Perry’s family will air on Today on October 28, marking the first anniversary of Matthew Perry’s tragic death. 

