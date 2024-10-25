 
Kim Kardashian cheers on 'iconique queen' Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been friends for a decade

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Kim Kardashian showed her support for longtime friend Paris Hilton at her concert.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kim shared glimpses from her appearance at Paris' concert.

The SKIMS founder attended the "iconique queen" concert at the Hollywood Palladium.

She shared a photo of the poster board of the event which featured Paris' name along with her latest album name, Infinite Icon.

In the first clip, Paris can be seen performing in stage in sparkling pink sequence dress along with backup dancers.

Similarly, next clip also showcased her in same outfit delivering an electrifying performance on stage.

The Kardashians star captioned the clip with, "ICONIQUE QUEEN."

Notably, another short clip showed her performing in silver sparkling outfit. She sat inside a mirrored throne while singing.

Kim wrote in the caption, "Obsessed with her! @parishilton."

The two icons have been friends for decades. Earlier, Paris posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Kim on her 44th birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo with her, Paris wrote, "Happy Birthday @KimKardashian! So many fun & incredible memories together! Sending you love on your special day, and wishing you the best year ahead! You deserve all the happiness, success, and joy in the world. I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. Keep shining sis! Love you."

