Tom Holland embraces title of 'Ultimate Rizz Master' from Timothee Chalamet

Tom Holland's charm is admired by many, even catching the attention of Timothee Chalamet

During the latest episode of The Tonight Show, the show host Jimmy Fallon showed a clip of Chalamet praising him.

Fallon said, "(Chalamet)is a big fan of yours,” noting, "he recently made a flattering statement about you.”

in the video, Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key can be seen playing the LADbible TV game “Agree to Disagree.”

During the game, Chalamet was asked if he was more handsome than the Spider-man star, and the Dune actor answered no without any hesitation.

“I'm going 'strongly disagree' on that,” Chalamet remarked. “Tom is the ultimate rizz master. The internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this. Ultimate rizz master.”

As per the website of Oxford University Press "'rizz' is a colloquial noun, defined as 'style, charm, or attractiveness" and commonly used among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. In 2023 it was declared as Word of the Year by Oxford.

Fallon asked after the end of the video when Holland appeared flustered, “Do you agree Tom Holland is the ultimate rizz master?”

“I’d have to say I strongly agree,” Holland responded with a laugh.