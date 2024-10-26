Beyoncé urges fans to exercise 'your freedom': 'Your human right'

Beyoncé just voiced her political support as concerned citizen of America.

The 43-year-old singer joined Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Houston where she officially endorsed the Democratic-nominated candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

On October 25, the Single Ladies hitmaker delivered a rather powerful speech following a performance from Willie Nelson and speeches from her mother Tina Knowles as well as Destiny’s Child mate, Kelly Rowland.

"We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris," Beyoncé noted, kicking off her speech that prompted applause from the audience, as per PEOPLE magazine.

The Halo crooner deemed Harris as "the woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now — unity. It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history."

"A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided — our past, our present, our future merged to meet us here,” the mother of three children, whom she shares with husband, JAY-Z, added.

She continued, "Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings. No limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day."

"Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifices. The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you," the Beautiful Liar singer mentioned.

Beyoncé then motivated her spectators to exercise the right of voting, as every voice mattered, noting, "Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right."