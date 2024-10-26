Olivia Rodrigo admits being 'so scared' during 'GUTS' tour: ' I was going to mess up'

Olivia Rodrigo admits being 'so scared' during 'GUTS' tour

Olivia Rodrigo’s tour got to her “guts,” literally!

Despite her GUTS tour being the second of her career, however the Traitor hitmaker has admitted still being “terrified” before she took the stage at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, in February 2024.

As the 21-year-old singer had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine on October 25, at the red-carpet premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, she told the outlet, “I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing.’”

She continued, “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”

Rodrigo explained how her hands were shaking out of nervousness while she played the piano during her early shows in the tour.

“I was so scared that I was going to mess up. And in the last ones, I feel like could really, like, sit into it and just enjoy myself,” Rodrigo mentioned.

Recalling a rather fond off-stage memory, the Vampire crooner also revealed that after the show, she had "such a beautiful moment" with her parents and close friends.

“I remember coming off stage and my mom, my dad, and all my friends were there to support me and just cheering,” Rodrigo remembered, adding, “We popped champagne. And it was such a beautiful moment. I’ll remember it forever.”