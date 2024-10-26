Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave expresses gratitude towards Kyle Richards

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has always been grateful to Kyle Richards.

While emceeing the Melanoma Research Foundation's 23rd Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 24, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about how Richards played an essential role in her melanoma journey.

In regards to this, she began at length by admitting in an Instagram post from her speech at the event, "I've spoken in the past about how my friend Kyle Richards forced me to go to that doctor's appointment. We were on a run, and she said, 'Your back looks a little different.’”

According to People, Mellencamp continued by saying, "The truth is if she hadn't forced me to go to that appointment, I don't know that I'd be up here having this conversation right now, but she saved my life. And as someone with a platform, I know I can use my pain to pay it forward to help others avoid theirs."

Moreover, the former reality star has been open about her condition on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast and social media, sharing how her friends and family have given her "the most support,” as per the publication.

Additionally, she claimed, "I never could have imagined the number of people who would message me and say, 'I got my skin checked because of you' and 'I caught something' or 'Thank you, you saved my life.'”

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for having a community that allows her to "amplify my voice" in the caption of her post.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, while speaking to outlet, she shared that she was "doing well" after her 16th melanoma surgery.