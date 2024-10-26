Taylor Swift's pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds support her at 'Eras Tour'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended their close friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in New Orleans on Friday night, October 25.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, were spotted dancing in the crowd at Caesars Superdome, leading a fan to record them and post it online, as per Daily Mail.

Earlier in the day the 37-year-old It Ends With Us actress and 48-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star were spotted landing in Louisiana with their brood.

Moreover, the pair share daughters James, Inez, Betty, and son Olin.

As per the publication, Lively and Reynolds previously attended two of the 34-year-old music artist's shows in Madrid over the summer.

Additionally, they brought their daughters one night and enjoyed a child-free date night at a second performance.

Back in September 2023, Blake brought along her two oldest children to Taylor's Philadelphia tour stop.

During her performance, the music sensation took a moment to acknowledge the special guests as she mouthed what appeared to be, “Hi, James! Hi, Inez!”

As per the outlet, Taylor's song Betty is named after Blake and Ryan's daughter and before performing it is when the pop star shouted out the children's names.

Furthermore, Swift and Lively have a long and close friendship that dates back to 2015.

It is worth mentioning that the Love Story hitmaker received a warm welcome in New Orleans ahead of her three-night residency, which kicked off ahead of the weekend.