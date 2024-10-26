Presidential race intensifies as Harris, Trump both at 48% in new poll

A woman votes at the Richland County Adult Activities Centre during the republican presidential primary in Columbia, South Carolina, US, February 24, 2024. — Reuters

With less than two weeks to go in one of the world’s most influential election contests, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are both vying for the White House.

According to the final national poll conducted by the New York Times and Sienna College, the Democratic Kamala and Republican Trump are locked at 48 % in the popular vote.

Interestingly, the polls indicate slight advantage in Trump’s favour whereas Harris seems to be struggling. Millions of Americans have already cast their votes via early voting procedures, reported New York Times.

The Democrats have been looking forward to Harris in hope that she will do well in crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The Democrats have a comparative advantage in popular vote while they faced defeat in the electoral college, according to New York Times.

In recent months, the US presidential election contenders have undergone a series of political happenings. From engaging in major debates to holding prolonged campaign rallies across the United States.

Despite it, the polling momentum remains little changed. Kamala Harris, who previously led Trump by 49% to 46% in early October according to the Times/Siena College poll, has seen her support dip slightly among likely voters, though within the margin of error.

The national polls reflect a heated contest but the outcome will ultimately be decided in key states of Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, where both candidates are heavily focused.

Various polls conducted by multiple credible sources of American origin have so far demonstrated a fierce competition between both rivals.