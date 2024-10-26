Hoda Kotb calls decision to leave 'Today' show 'scary' but 'right'

Hoda Kotb has opened up about leaving the Today show.

During the Friday episode of the show, Kotb shared her feelings about the "terrifying" decision to exit from the show.

Kotb revealed that although it is very challenging and tough decision, but it is also "exactly right."

"When those twinges come up, like, ‘Should you do it? Is it a mistake?’ … I remind myself that there's still part of me that's living right here. And that's normal. Like, let it be. So yeah, it’s scary. Yeah, it’s terrifying — it’s all those things … but it's also exactly right," Kotb said on the show as quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

Despite working at NBC for 26 years, Kotb said that her decision is not because she "got tired" adding, "It wasn't the work, it was the idea that somewhere there was supposed to be a new adventure for me."

Kotb went on to explain that she love NBC and her work therefore it is "hard to say goodbye to it because it doesn't make sense."

"I do not feel that there is an opportunity that would make this get any better than it is today, and I think once that feeling hits you, you're like, 'This is it,' It was glorious, it was unforgettable, it was a once in a lifetime. And it's not sad, it's beautiful," she explained.

For those unversed, Kotb made announcement to leave the show on September 26, confirming that she'll "be working through the beginning of 2025."

Additionally, Kotb told PEOPLE magazine that she want to spend more time with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.