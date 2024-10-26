Photo: Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report

Kylie Jenner, who is dating Timothee Chalamet, is reportedly going for a lip filler dissolution.

According to the findings of Life & Style, the American entrepreneur wants to ‘undo’ some of her beauty procedures.

The mogul is “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved,” dished a tipster.

The source also revealed that Kylie is well aware of the fact that she’s “never going to go back to having the lips she started with,” she wants to proceed with the procedure.

As per this source, the 27-year-old “does want to reduce them to a more natural size.”

This comes after the outlet shared that “she wants another child” with Timothee because “in her eyes, he’s the perfect candidate.”

The source also confided in a previous chat, “Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens.”

“And it also gives her an amazing sperm donor with the added benefit of his A-list status,” the second insider also expressed.

For those unversed, Kylie is the mother to two children, – Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.