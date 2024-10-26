Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel get candid on end of 'Venom' movies

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel collaborated on scripts for the last two 'Venom' films

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel always knew how much time they had with Venom.

Ahead of the release of Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy, 47, and director-writer, 50, admitted that they knew the third installment would be the last in the franchise.

"We knew it would be three," Marcel told People. "We knew it was a trilogy and we knew it would end like this from the beginning."

Venom was released in 2018 and followed Marvel comics character Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who becomes the host of a symbiote alien, Venom, who plans to save the Earth from an attack from its own species.

Marcel wrote all three movies and took the director's chair for the last installment, whereas the Peaky Blinders actor co-wrote the latter two.

"I have been on the first two movies and it felt like we knew that this was the third and final one, and knew that this one was going to be both a blast but emotional as well," Marcel shared.

She added: "I feel like Tom and I, having spent the better part of seven years working on this, really wanted to bring this one home from inception to the finish line. It felt like the right time to step up and the right movie to do it with."

Tom Hardy agreed, saying, "100 percent."