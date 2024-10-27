Photo: Celine Dion feels really upset amid latest controversy: Source

Celine Dion is reportedly feeling down in the dumps after fans accused her of “unauthentic” Olympics performance.

While Celine is trying to make a musical comeback, her performance L’Hymne à l’amour during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics left fans divided, sparking a new controversy.

Following this performance, many people claimed that Celin, who is known for her powerful voice, was only lip syncing to the song, and was not performing live.

An unnamed sound engineer even claimed that the performance “was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes.”

Weighing on this hot controversy, the composer and performer Etienne Guéreau recently had a discussion with In Touch Weekly.

During his chat, Etienne stated, “There is no doubt she is getting her voice back and wants to do a proper comeback.”

“But this sort of ugly gossip isn't going to help her confidence,” he also expressed.

As fans will be aware, Celine has been battling a rare autoimmune condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) for years now.

“People just hope it goes away quickly, because she's a very sensitive person and this has really upset her," the source remarked in conclusion.