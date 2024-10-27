Kate Middleton admits ‘simple gesture' with Queen Elizabeth II ‘went a long way'

Kate Middleton once touched upon Queen Elizabeth II’s simplicity.



The Princess of Wales spoke about Her Majesty’s lack of arrogance and revealed that the former monarch liked ‘simple gestures.’

Speaking on a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II’a 90th birthday, Kate revealed: "You would expect a lot of grandeur and a lot of fuss, but actually what really resonates with me is her love for the simple things.”

"She really cares and she is hugely thoughtful. I can remember being at Sandringham for the first time at Christmas and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh what do I give her?'

The future Queen noted: “And I thought back to perhaps what would I give my own grandparents and I thought I'd make her something—which could have gone horribly wrong - but I decided to make some of my granny's recipe for chutney, and was slightly worried about it but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.”

"And I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me, and I've noticed since that she's done that on lots of occasions, and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness really and her care in looking after everybody," Kate revealed.