King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince William's big announcement

King Charles has released heartwarming statement after visiting Australia and Samoa as the monarch returns to UK.

The palace shared a sweet photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla, beaming on the idyllic beaches of Samoa after wrapping up their week-long tour.

The palace, on behalf of the king and queen, also released the statement which reads, “As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come.”

It further said, “Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed, and will remain as profound as they are enduring.”

King Charles statement comes hours after Kensington Palace made a big announcement regarding the presenters and performers as Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in Cape Town next month.

The Earthshot Prize shared a list of star-studded lineup including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, retweeted the post on their Twitter timeline.



