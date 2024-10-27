 
Geo News

King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince William's big announcement

Prince William makes big announcement ahead of King Charles return to UK from Samoa

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince Williams big announcement
King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince William's big announcement

King Charles has released heartwarming statement after visiting Australia and Samoa as the monarch returns to UK.

The palace shared a sweet photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla, beaming on the idyllic beaches of Samoa after wrapping up their week-long tour.

The palace, on behalf of the king and queen, also released the statement which reads, “As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come.”

It further said, “Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed, and will remain as profound as they are enduring.”

King Charles statement comes hours after Kensington Palace made a big announcement regarding the presenters and performers as Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in Cape Town next month.

The Earthshot Prize shared a list of star-studded lineup including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, retweeted the post on their Twitter timeline.

King Charles releases emotional statement after Prince Williams big announcement


Amber Rose accuses Beyonce of intellectual theft
Amber Rose accuses Beyonce of intellectual theft
Taylor Swift pokes fun at beau Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans video
Taylor Swift pokes fun at beau Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans
Reese Witherspoon loves that new beau Oliver Haarmann not from Hollywood?
Reese Witherspoon loves that new beau Oliver Haarmann not from Hollywood?
Angelina Jolie reveals shocking new look for movie 'Maria' screening
Angelina Jolie reveals shocking new look for movie 'Maria' screening
Taylor Swift makes bizarre confession about Diddy in a resurfaced video video
Taylor Swift makes bizarre confession about Diddy in a resurfaced video
Ciara pens husband tribute with behind-the-scenes from her birthday date
Ciara pens husband tribute with behind-the-scenes from her birthday date
Taylor Swift debuts surprise get-up during 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans
Taylor Swift debuts surprise get-up during 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans
Prince William quits ‘emotional masking' after Queen Elizabeth passing video
Prince William quits ‘emotional masking' after Queen Elizabeth passing