King Charles is starting to become afraid of what Prince Harry is capable of

Prince Harry is stricking fear in the heart of King Charles as worries loom about his dwindling coffers and the chances of him coming back to the monarch for paydays.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson recounted the entire thing in his new biography titled Catherine The Princess of Wales.

Accprding to an extract of it obtained by the Daily Mail, King Charles fears Prince Harry’s return is imminent given how his “biggest paydays” seem to now be behind him.

The extract reads, “Now that the public have wearied of their constant complaints, they’re trying to find an income stream (jam, anyone?) that doesn’t involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family.”

And on the other side of the pond, “The ‘Harry problem,’ as it’s known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King. ‘What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out’,” its being reported.

The author even went as far as to write, “The Sussex-shaped void in the Royal Family has never loomed so large, yet there is no question of them stepping in to help. [Prince] William remains adamant about that.”

But when it comes to King Charles, “he’s let it be known that he’ll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now.”