Demi Lovato reflects on loss as baby niece dies

Demi Lovato is glad to have made the most of her time with her newborn niece who died last month.

The announcement came via a statement from the grieving parents on Saturday, a month after the baby's death.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," Demi's sister Madison De La Garza, 22, wrote in her post.

"Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl," she added on her and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell's behalf.

Demi and some of the sisters' other family members extended their condolences and support to the youngest of Demi's three sisters, who first went public about her pregnancy in September. The actress disclosed to her Instagram followers that the baby was due in October.

The Camp Rock star paid tribute to the late baby in the comments, saying, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever."

Additionally, in an Instagram Stories post, Demi added, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'lI forever be your auntie." She tagged Madison and wrote to her: "I love you so much."

Their sister and fellow actress Dallas Lovato also paid an ode to the departed soul in the comments of her post.

"Oh Ryan, how I love you," Madison captioned the post. "Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Baby Mitchell 10.24."

Madison went public with her romance with Mitchell earlier this summer, writing "My whole world," in the caption of a photo shared on her Instagram on June 13.