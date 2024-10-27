 
Kate Middleton, Prince William release big statement after olive branch to Harry

Kate Middleton also reached out to Prince Harry with new message

October 27, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a big statement amid reports the Prince of Wales has offered olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry after the Princess of Wales reached out to the duke.

The Prince of Wales has apparently offered olive branch to Harry as he mentioned Archie and Lilibet doting father in a new documentary airing this week, according to GB News.

Following the claims, he took to Instagram and made a big announcement.

Sharing behind-the-scene photos from his upcoming documentary, the Prince announced, “Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday.

“The documentary follows the first year of @homewardsuk – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated.”

He further said, “Homelessness has been an issue close to The Prince’s heart ever since visiting @passagecharity with his mother as a child. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Princess Diana would be so proud.”

Prince William’s move comes days after Kate Middleton reportedly also reached out to Harry.

