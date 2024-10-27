Chris Carrabba shares rare comment on 'Dashboard Confessional's' career

Chris Carrabba opens up about Dashboard Confessional's career as more households around the country logged on to the Internet in the early 2000s and that changed the game for countless artists

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba admitted that his band is one of them, while opening up about the time where services like Napster and Kazaa first became popular in NBC News Studios' My Generation.

According to People, the Hands Down singer stated, “There’s no question Napster affected the record industry and it was a negative effect in a lot of ways, but not for me.”

In regards to this, he explained, "My records came out on a small label. It had limited distribution. If you had found out about my band, there wasn’t any place you could go get my music if you wanted to.”

Moreover, Chris added, "If it hadn’t been for people having had a way to share my music, I wouldn’t have a career of any kind.”

It is worth mentioning that as per Carrabba, "The emo scene came up from a need to dig deeper inside yourself,” while added, "Young people, you’re suddenly grappling with a world that is now changed forever."

As per the publication, the changing world in the early 2000s came with many highs and lows.