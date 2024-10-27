 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry land in trouble related to marriage with their 'crucial' strategy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly using a "crucial" strategy of professional separation

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark speculations of marital issues with crucial strategy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark speculations of marital issues with 'crucial' strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of marital issues with their own ‘crucial’ strategy, it has been reported.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting parents are allegedly using a "crucial" strategy of professional separation.

However, a royal source has claimed that Harry and Meghan, who have faced past reports of marital difficulty, specifically throughout 2023, have sparked speculations that their marriage may be in trouble with this ‘crucial’ strategy.

The insider said about Meghan, "She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage."

The California-based royal couple have not made any joint appearance in more than a month.

Prince Harry travelled to New York, Britain and South Africa without Meghan, who also made solo appearances at recent events.

Meanwhile, PR expert Ed Coram James believes their separate public outings do not have anything to do with their personal life.

Instead, the PR expert said it is all about business and re-branding.

Katie Price welcomes baby despite having infertility challenges?
Katie Price welcomes baby despite having infertility challenges?
Hayley Williams opens up about how MTV's 'TRL' built 'Paramore's' legacy
Hayley Williams opens up about how MTV's 'TRL' built 'Paramore's' legacy
Katie Price's ex Carl Wood reveals shocking truth behind her 2020 foot injury
Katie Price's ex Carl Wood reveals shocking truth behind her 2020 foot injury
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained
Prince Harry can 'gauge the mood' of royals via THIS family member video
Prince Harry can 'gauge the mood' of royals via THIS family member
Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement video
Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement
‘Subtitles are not a barrier‘: Zoe Saldana on Spanish film ‘Emilia Perez'
‘Subtitles are not a barrier‘: Zoe Saldana on Spanish film ‘Emilia Perez'
Zach Bryan in hot water after his surprise breakup announcement
Zach Bryan in hot water after his surprise breakup announcement