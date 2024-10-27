Meghan Markle, Prince Harry land in trouble related to marriage with their 'crucial' strategy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark speculations of marital issues with 'crucial' strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of marital issues with their own ‘crucial’ strategy, it has been reported.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting parents are allegedly using a "crucial" strategy of professional separation.

However, a royal source has claimed that Harry and Meghan, who have faced past reports of marital difficulty, specifically throughout 2023, have sparked speculations that their marriage may be in trouble with this ‘crucial’ strategy.

The insider said about Meghan, "She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage."

The California-based royal couple have not made any joint appearance in more than a month.

Prince Harry travelled to New York, Britain and South Africa without Meghan, who also made solo appearances at recent events.

Meanwhile, PR expert Ed Coram James believes their separate public outings do not have anything to do with their personal life.

Instead, the PR expert said it is all about business and re-branding.