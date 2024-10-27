Photo: Cillian Murphy confesses being drawn to 'darker side of the psyche'

Cillian Murphy seemingly prefers making films which involve exploring dark themes.

As fans will be aware, the Oscar-winning actor stars in the upcoming Netflix film Steve.

During his latest appearance with Brendan O'Connor programme on RTÉ Radio 1, Cillian revealed that he has just wrapped up the filming of this upcoming Netflix movie.

In the movie, Cillian plays a headteacher at a school for troubled boys, based on Max Porter's 2023 novel of the same name.

Speaking on the reimagined version of Max Porter’s novel, the Irish acting sensation admitted, “They're the sort of stories which I'm attracted to,' he said. 'I think that's where real drama lies, in conflict.”

“People trying to figure Stuff out, people in a lot pressure. A good man's life isn't that interesting to portray,” he added.

In conclusion of the topic, the Peaky Blinders hitmaker admitted, “So I'm drawn to 'the darker, more naughty side of the psyche. That to me is more Capping Small which 'He alongside interesting as a performer.'”

Previously, Cillian explained why he accepted the role and shared, “It was Max’s idea to change the perspective and flip it around to the headteacher who runs this institution.”

“Myself and Alan and Max got on a call and we started to turn it around in our heads and it seemed like we could make a film out of it. The same events happen, we’re just looking at them through a different lens,” Cillian expressed.

“And I love films that happen in real time — this all happens in 24-hours so there’s immediately sort of an intense pressure on the characters,” he maintained at the time, per What’s on Netflix.