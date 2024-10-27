Kylie Jenner oblivious of Timothee Chalamet's 'player' attitude? Source dishes

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating since April 2023

Kylie Jenner is reportedly unaware of her beau Timothée Chalamet’s single guy attitude when he’s out with his pals, according to a source.

The tipster claimed Kylie is ready to have a kid with Timothee as she’s unaware of his attitude when he’s not with her.

A source told Radar Online: "People in Timmy's world know he's having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he's either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl.”

They claimed: "He's very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibe when he's with Kylie. The way he acts, you'd think he's ready to put a ring on it!”

"He's known as a bit of a player," the mole said of the Dune star, adding, "When he's out with his friends, he acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship, but Kylie is blissfully unaware – to the point where she's talking about having a baby with him."

The KHY founder is already mom to two children with ex boyfriend Travis Scott: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

The tipster went on to claim: “Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens- and also gives her an amazing sperm donor, with the added benefit of his A-list status. She seems confident he won't be turned off by the extra pressure."

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 when her car was spotted outside the Wonka star’s home. They made their relationship public with a PDA filled outing at one of Beyonce’s Renaissance shows in September the same year.