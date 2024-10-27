'Rivals' star Aiden Turner opens up on intimate scenes with Victoria Smurfit

Rivals star Aiden Turner is joined in the cast by David Tenant, Victoria Smurfit, Danny Dyer and more

Rivals star Aiden Turner has opened up on intimate scenes with friend and co-star Victoria Smurfit.

In Rivals, Poldark star Turner plays as journalist Declan O'Hara while Victoria, plays his wife Maud.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Aidan revealed that he and Victoria had no nervousness around the scenes.

“Victoria is such a legend, she's a pal, I love her” he remarked.

He shared: “We didn't care, we just got straight involved. It's technical but you do have to have a sense of fun about it as well, it can't just be laborious. It's like a dance. There are 50 hairy men hanging around with cameras.”

Aidan, best known for his role as Ross Poldark in the period drama Poldark, previously shared that a shirtless scene in Rivals reminded him of similar scenes of his character in Poldark.

He told Culture Magazine: “When I read the script, I was like, 'Why have you put this in? It's too close [to Poldark].’”

“But then they told me it's in the original books - and it's so funny. The first time I did that scene, people were laughing. It's good to poke fun at these things.”

Alongside Aiden Turner and Victoria Smurfit, Rivals also stars Alex Hassel, Bella Maclean, David Tenant, Danny Dyer, and Emily Atak. The show landed on Disney+ on October 18.