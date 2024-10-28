Sabrina Carpenter doesn't mind 'working late' for Taylor Swift even 'on day off'

Sabrina Carpenter is ready to work on her day off, but only for Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, Carpenter joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

Taking to Instagram after her surprise appearance, Carpenter shared photos and video with Swift.

She wrote in the caption, "Only stage I’d ever wanna see on a day off!!!!"

"thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me @taylorswift i love you!!" Carpenter added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their overflowing love for both stars.

One wrote, "Barbie and Polly Pocket back at it again !"

Another added, "That croooooowd!!! You’re the people’s princess fr"

"My Taybrina BACK IN MY DAY WE HAD NOTHING BUT CRUMBS," the third comment read.

This post comes as the duo surprised fans with an unexpected mashup of Carpenter's track Espresso and Please Please Please along with Swift's song Is It Over Now?

Swift put Carpenter on speakerphone in front of the crowd, asking her to come down to the stadium "real quick."

Carpenter, who previously performed as a supporting act during Swift's Eras Tour shows, is currently making headlines her Short n' Sweet tour.