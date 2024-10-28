Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals rare living setup insight

Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals living setup insight

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House fame hosted a co-ed baby shower at New York City’s Paris Café on Saturday, after revealing that she and her child's father would not live together initially after the baby is born.

The 38-year-old mom-to-be, who broke off her engagement to fiancé Carl Radke last year, wore a lace, pink, sleeveless dress for the occasion.

Moreover, her blonde locks were styled in an off-center part and loose updo with face-framing pieces at the front.

Additionally, the reality television personality's face was aglow in rosy-toned makeup including a glossy lip.

While taking it to Instagram, she posted pictures from the shower and wrote in caption, "The most special day for our beautiful baby cub! Starting with the vibes."

In regards to the location, Hubbard told Us Weekly, “When I went to see the space, it was just so beautiful, so open. Especially during the day, it has tons of windows for sunlight to pour through and feels very like indoor/outdoor.”

Furthermore, Lindsay expressed to the publication, “What makes my baby shower more unique is it’s a joint baby shower for his-and-hers to celebrate, not just the baby mama, but also the baby daddy.”

According to Page Six, she emphasized about her partner, who the outlet revealed is Dr. Turner Kufe, “I wanted my boyfriend to be celebrated and loved and supported by his friends and family as much as I am by my friends and family. So that was the main decision.”

While describing the event, she added, “It was a gathering of friends and family, and I didn’t want to put too much pressure on it. I didn’t want a traditional baby shower where it’s me and all my girlfriends and I’m sitting in the chair opening gift time. That’s not fun for anyone. People just want to celebrate you and have fun and enjoy themselves.”

It is worth mentioning that Hubbard said in an August 29 appearance on the Housewives Nightcap podcast that she and Kufe remain residing in separate dwellings in New York City and that she was “not even thinking about moving in” with him amid the pregnancy.