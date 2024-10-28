Daniel Craig discloses filming some ‘terrible love scenes‘

Daniel Craig recently admitted that he has shot some certain type of “terrible" scenes in his career.



The 56-year-old actor, who will soon star in a gay romance film Queer, in an interview with Britain’s HELLO! Magazine recalled, “I’ve shot some terrible love scenes in my career.”

They’re out there to see,” the No Time To Die actor said, adding, “Again, that sort of vulnerability, openness, surrender and keeping it as real as it possibly can be.”

While talking about his upcoming film and his chemistry with costar Drew Starkey, Craig expressed how delighted he is with the chemistry and bond he built up with his co-star.

The Knives Out actor said that he was thankful that he “had him to play opposite”.

“When Drew came along, it was straight into rehearsals and rolling around on the floor doing these incredible moves,” the Skyfall actor, said, noting, “So we kind of broke the ice with that."

Scheduled to be released in the US on November 27, 2024, Queer is a historical romance drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film follows an outcast American expat (Craig) who becomes infatuated with a younger man (Starkey).