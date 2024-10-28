 
Geo News

Daniel Craig discloses filming some ‘terrible love scenes‘

Daniel Craig set to star opposite Drew Starkey in gay romance 'Queer'

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Daniel Craig discloses filming some ‘terrible love scenes‘
Daniel Craig discloses filming some ‘terrible love scenes‘

Daniel Craig recently admitted that he has shot some certain type of “terrible" scenes in his career.

The 56-year-old actor, who will soon star in a gay romance film Queer, in an interview with Britain’s HELLO! Magazine recalled, “I’ve shot some terrible love scenes in my career.”

They’re out there to see,” the No Time To Die actor said, adding, “Again, that sort of vulnerability, openness, surrender and keeping it as real as it possibly can be.”

While talking about his upcoming film and his chemistry with costar Drew Starkey, Craig expressed how delighted he is with the chemistry and bond he built up with his co-star.

The Knives Out actor said that he was thankful that he “had him to play opposite”.

“When Drew came along, it was straight into rehearsals and rolling around on the floor doing these incredible moves,” the Skyfall actor, said, noting, “So we kind of broke the ice with that."

Scheduled to be released in the US on November 27, 2024, Queer is a historical romance drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film follows an outcast American expat (Craig) who becomes infatuated with a younger man (Starkey).

Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals rare living setup insight
Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals rare living setup insight
Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'
Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Birkin in casual outing at Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Birkin in casual outing at Beverly Hills
Jennifer Garner appears to be in spooky mood ahead of Halloween
Jennifer Garner appears to be in spooky mood ahead of Halloween
Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest
Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest
Prince William ‘bitterness' towards Harry gets ‘weak' for key reason video
Prince William ‘bitterness' towards Harry gets ‘weak' for key reason
Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'
Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'
Prince William wants his older kids to ‘come out of their own little world' video
Prince William wants his older kids to ‘come out of their own little world'