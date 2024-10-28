 
Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp claims he has no 'great reserve of hatred' towards anyone

Web Desk
October 28, 2024

Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp claims he does not have “any ill feeling towards anyone” two years after ending the legal war against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 61-year-old actor recalled his divorce from Amber on Saturday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff,” said Johnny.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued, 'I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man.

“Everything that we experience, whether you're given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone,” shared the star.

“I don't have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?” he added.

"Everything has been … it has really, it just is. And on some level, it is gonna be around, that kind of thing. It's like OJ or something. But hey, it just happened. That's all," concluded the Dark Shadows alum.

For those unversed, Johnny and Amber were married for just 15 months before their highly-publicized $7M divorce in 2017.

