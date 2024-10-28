Britney Spears drops cryptic message about Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears is seemingly throwing shade at her ex husband Sam Asghri in her recent post.

The Grammy winner, 42, took to Instagram with her usual dance video, showing her dressed suggestively in black lingerie.

However, the caption seemed to show shade at her ex lover as she spoke fondly of Turks and Caicos and claimed to have slept outdoors everytime she stayed there.

"Here’s something about this exotic place. No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!! Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!!" she began her caption.

After going on about her appreaciation for melodic birds chirping and courtyard blooming with flowers, the former X Factor judge candidly dropped a bedroom secret.

"I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought. Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside," the caption read.

The Womanizer hitmaker then hinted at similar plans for the night, possibly shading her current lover Paul Soliz as well—having mentioned her situational reason for sleeping alone in the courtyard.

"I like the sound of the fountain outside !!! I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe. I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight."

Fans were unable to share their thoughts as the Opps I Did It Again singer turned off comments on the post.

The Princess of Pop was married to her personal trainer Sam Asghari for two years until they split last year and finalised their divorce in May of this year.