Riley Keogh acknowledges 'aspect of privilege' being a 'nepo baby'

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, just revealed how aware she is of the privileges that come with being related to the iconic singer.

In a conversation with Elle UK magazine, the Logan Lucky actress acknowledged the preferential treatment that comes with “nepo-baby stuff,” a rather prominent issue in the entertainment world.

“I’m sure being Elvis’s granddaughter has made it easier for me to get an agent, to have meetings and all this stuff, when I started out,” Keough mentioned.

Daisy Jones & The Six star continued, “I know there’s so much nepo-baby stuff at the moment (and) I certainly acknowledge that aspect of the privilege of coming where I come from.

“I’m not an idiot. I’m aware of privilege in an acute way,” she added.

Additionally, Keough also recalled advice that her mother, Lisa Marie Presley gave her over entering the showbiz industry:

“If you’re going to do this, you have to be so good at what you do, or else nobody’s going to take you seriously, you’re not going to get any jobs and it’s going to be embarrassing.”

Stating how her mother’s advice stuck with Keough, she mentioned, “You don’t want to be an embarrassing celebrity kid. She ingrained that into me and my brother so deeply.”