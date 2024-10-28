First look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen released: See pic

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

First look at Jeremy Allen White’s transformation into music icon Bruce Springsteen in the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released.

The 20th Century Studios film will focus on the musician’s time making his 1982 album Nebraska.

In the first look pic, The Bear actor can be seen channeling Springsteen in a plaid shirt and biker jacket, which is characteristic of the singer.

The biopic, which is in production, is being helmed by Scott Cooper, and also stars Harrison Sloan Gilbertson, Odessa Young, and Paul Walter Hauser.

White and Springsteen have also linked-up in real-life, with The Iron Claw actor attending the premiere of the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

This comes after Springsteen‘s longtime manager Jon Landau said White is perfect to play the musician.

“Oh my god, he’s just perfect. The casting is great,” Landau told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Director] Scott [Cooper] said to me at the beginning, he said, ‘We get the right cast, and we’ll tell this story right,’ and he got the right cast.”

White himself gushed over the opportunity while speaking to Deadline at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“I’m so excited to start this thing,” he said. “We’re going to start pretty soon. You know, I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels wrong before getting there and starting the thing.”

Jeremy Allen White continued, “But I can say I’ve got a really beautiful team of people helping me and Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process an extra joy. His support and Jon Landau, his management support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky.”