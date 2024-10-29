Blake Lively makes shocking return to the spotlight at CFDA post 'bullying'

Blake Lively returned to the spotlight at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday after fearing her career was “over” earlier this year.

The 37-year-old actress, who was hit by accusations of “bullying” behavior around the release of her film It Ends With Us in August, joined a string of famous names at the event including Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes and Ciara.

Moreover, the annual festivities took place at the American Museum of Natural History, with designers such as Marc Jacobs, being honored during the big night.

Additionally, Lively was wearing a white dress with ruched details as well as a thigh high slit on the left side.

The Gossip Girl alum slipped into a pair of closed-toed, glittering gold and silver heels while she layered a white blazer over her shoulders to fit the color scheme of the outfit and to keep her warm in the cooler, fall weather.

Furthermore, Lively's blonde locks were parted to the side, and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in elegant waves and the star added a sparkling, silver necklace as well as matching earrings and a bracelet on her left wrist.

Blake's latest red carpet outing comes shortly after she was embroiled in It Ends With Us drama and “bullying” accusations.

According to Daily Mail, she was, “definitely saddened by the hate she was getting and was trying not to let it affect her but it was.”