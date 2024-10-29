 
Meghan Markle's reaction to Prince William olive branch to Harry laid bare

Prince William mentioned about Prince Harry in his new documentary which some perceive as an olive branch

October 29, 2024

Prince William seemingly has offered an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry, and a royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s reaction to it.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the duchess is 'Unbothered' by the Prince of Wales recent olive branch to her husband amid their ongoing royal rift.

The outlet quoted royal expert Tom Sykes as claiming Harry is “tired” of the royal rift and “would like nothing more than to recover his reputation.”

The royal expert alluded to Meghan being "unbothered" by William and Harry’s rivalry.

Tom Sykes says, “The change of reign won’t really affect wife Meghan Markle, who seems quite happy being implacably at war with the British royal family."

The future king mentioned about Prince Harry in his new documentary which some perceive as an olive branch.

Prince William said, “My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

