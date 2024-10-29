Pregnant Brittany Mahomes flaunts baby bump alongside husband Patrick

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes flaunted her baby bump at the latest red carpet appearance.

On Monday, Brittany supported her husband Patrick Mahomes at the annual charity gala of their 15 and Mahomes Foundation.

The couple, who are expecting their third baby together, posed on the red carpet of the charity event.

In the photos shared by them on their Instagram Stories, Brittany cradled her baby bump in a stunning blue velvet gown. She looked gorgeous as she accessorised her ensemble with silver rings and diamond bracelet.

Meanwhile, Patrick posed alongside his pregnant wife in a grey checked suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes.

The photo posted from the official Instagram handle of their foundation showcased Brittany and Patrick on the stage, with the mommy-to-be holding her husband’s arm.

The caption of the photo read, “Our hosts for the night.”

On the other hand, this red carpet appearance of the couple comes after the Kansas City Chiefs recent victory against Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on October 27.

Brittany came to support Patrick for the game, donning a red miniskirt and matching jacket over black tank top, representing the team’s colours.

It is worth mentioning that Patrick and Brittany are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and almost 2-year-old son Bronze.