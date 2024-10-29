Courteney Cox reflects on 'deep' bond with Matthew Perry in a heartfelt tribute

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the fan-favorite show Friends, is remembering her friend and co-star Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary.

Cox took to her Instagram on Monday, October 28, and posted a carousel of throwback pictures with the late actor who appeared with her in Friends.

The carousel opens with the first picture of Perry and Cox, in which Perry can be seen smiling at her on what appeared to be a red carpet.

The next snap showed Perry and Cox with the rest of the Friends cast, including Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

Tagging the Matthew Perry Foundation, the 60-year-old actress also added a caption that read, “Missing you today and always [a heart emoji] @matthewperryfoundation.”

For the unversed, the Matthew Perry Foundation was created by Perry’s family to help people struggling with addiction.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry passed away due to the effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning in his outdoor jacuzzi in his home near Los Angeles on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

He was laid to rest on November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles with a private service that his Friends co-stars attended.