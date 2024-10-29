Britney Spears reaches major milestone with memoir 'The Woman in Me'

 
The pop singer penned down an emotional note for her bestselling book

October 29, 2024

Britney Spears is celebrating the first anniversary of her memoir with a heartfelt post.

The 42-year-old singer took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, October 28 to mark one year of her best-selling book, The Woman in Me.

She began with thanking the readers, writting," "Wow wow wow ... thank you all for your support over the past year !!! It means the world to me !!!”

"If you haven't gotten your copy of The Woman In Me yet, you can get yours here: https://britneybook.com @GalleryBooks @simonschuster," the pop star encouraged other fans to give it a read.

In book The Woman in ME, Spears revealed her journey from a child star to the pop star. She also dicussed her experiences she faced with her mentors and peers through out her career.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.” She told People magazine in an interview back in October 2022.

