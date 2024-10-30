Matthew Perry 'planned' new life before tragic death

Before his tragic death, Matthew Perry was planning to change his life for the better, his mom, Suzanne Morrison, revealed.



In an interview with Today, she said her son was "so desperate for a solution" after struggling with addiction for decades.

"He talked about, 'It's time for me to have a wife and it's time for me to have children and I want that,'" she continued.

"A dog running around the house was another part of the dream that her son shared with her.”

"But he didn't appreciate the frightening aspect of this medication," the Friends star mum said, pointing to the therapy of ketamine infusion he was having in treating his chronic depression.

His death, meanwhile, led to the founding of a foundation in his name by his family called the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to help those fighting addiction.

"I think his biggest drive to be sober was when someone came and asked him for help, he would drop everything and do it," Matthew’s sister, Emily Morrison, said on the show.

"No matter where he was in life. he wanted to be physically and mentally okay in order to help people when they needed it,” she concluded.