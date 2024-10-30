Lana Del Rey gets candid about her dream husband

Lana Del Rey candidly talked about her dream husband in an interview recorded before tying the knot with Jeremy Dufrene.

The 39-year-old singer, who got married to an alligator swamp tour guide, spoke to Vogue Italia about her wish to marry a man "who believes love is enough."

"Most of the people I met wanted Hollywood to be the third part in our relationship. When I get married, it’ll be to someone who, like me, believes that love is enough," the Honeymoon singer told the outlet.

She went on to express her desire saying, "I’ll be enough for him, and he’ll be enough for me. Someone to have children with if that happens, or just friends."

While revealing her plans to start a family she noted, "I want it to be simple, I need to be with someone who wants to plan to stay home with me. Love is to be saved and that’s magic."

"I want my whole life, and everything I sing, to be the positive result of something. I believe in magic because, to me, it means being optimistic, having hope, and being able to share it," the Summertime Sadness hitmaker gushed.

Last week on October 24, Thursday, Del Rey spoke for the first time about her union with her 49-year-old husband, "Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy."