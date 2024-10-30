Quentin Tarantino backs 'Joker 2' amid poor reviews

Joker 2 was under fire for repeating the same success as its predecessor. But it didn’t matter to Quentin Tarantino because he really liked the film.



Speaking to The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the Oscar winner said, “I really, really liked it, really. A lot. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it expecting to be impressed by the filmmaking,.“

He continued, “But I thought it was going to be an arms-length, intellectual exercise that ultimately I wouldn’t think worked like a movie, but that I would appreciate it for what it is. And I’m just nihilistic enough to kind of enjoy a movie that doesn’t quite work as a movie or that’s like a big, giant mess to some degree.”

“And I didn’t find it an intellectual exercise. I really got caught up into it. I really liked the musical sequences.”

“I got really caught up. I thought the more banal the songs were, the better they were. I find myself listening to the lyrics of ‘For Once in My Life’ in a way I never have before,” he added.

In the meantime, the box office of Joker 2 is over $200 million, which is a far cry from its predecessor's billion-dollar gross.