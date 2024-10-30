 
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement related to his new partner: 'Truly delighted'

Catrine Jarman is also the co-host of Charles Spencer’s podcast alongside Reverend Richard Coles

October 30, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared his excitement as he made a big announcement related to his new partner and co-host Catrine Jarman.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle took to X, formerly Twitter handle and made the announcement.

The new announcement comes after Charles Spencer and Jarman broke their silence about their rumoured romance recently.

He tweeted, “I’m truly delighted to be appearing at the excellent Cirencester History Festival this Thursday at 7pm with @CatJarman & Richard Coles."

Charles Spencer continued, “We will be recording one of our Rabbit Hole Detectives podcasts, in front of a live audience, for later broadcast, then the three of us will be signing copies of our The Rabbit Hole Book. A handful of tickets are apparently available.”

He was commenting on Cirencester History Festival which reads, “We’re thrilled to announce that our live audience podcast recording with the amazing trio @RevRichardColes @CatJarman @cspencer1508 is officially sold out!”

Earlier, speaking to The Times, per Hello Magazine, they were quizzed about their romance in a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle said: "We are close. Well, close enough."

Catrine Jarman is also the co-host of Spencer’s the Rabbit Hole Detective podcast alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

