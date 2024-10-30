Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke

Angela Levin, a royal expert and Major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her thoughts after the duke received a message from Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Eric Trump has revealed what could happen to Harry if his father is elected to the White House next week.

He suggested that the duke might avoid deportation as his US visa is safe because 'no one cares' about him or his 'unpopular' wife Meghan Markle.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author reacted to Eric Trump’s remarks, saying “Donald Trump's son Eric says Prince Harry's visa is safe because "no one cares" about him or Meghan.”

She continued, “Will being described as irrelevant be the worst description possible for a couple who talk about themselves being global?”

Harry has been facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa after he admitted taking drugs in his bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023.

"Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either," Eric Trump said, adding that “I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing.

“I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.”