Anna Kendrick shares humanitarian goal she achieved with 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick stars in a lead role and also made her directorial debut via her new Netflix film Woman of the Hour. Yet, she didn’t take home any money from the movie’s earnings.

In a recent interview, Anna shared that she donated all of her earnings from the movie to organizations that help victims of violent crime and sexual abuse.

“Believe me, this was never a money-making venture for me, ’cause you know, all the resources went to actually just making the movie,” she said on the Crime Junkie AF podcast.

She continued: “But it wasn’t until the Toronto Film Festival, where the movie premiered and it’s this big film festival for someone to buy movies, and that is where eventually Netflix bought the movie.”

She explained that making money from the movie didn’t occur to her until the movie premiered: “But, it wasn’t until like the week before TIFF that I thought, ‘Oh, the movie’s going to make money,’” Anna said. “Like, I was just so, I went from being like, ‘Let me know when the movie happens!’ to like, ‘Oh god, I’m responsible for this,’ and then I was just making the movie, making the movie, and then we just barely made the deadline to get into TIFF.”

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, there’s like money going to be exchanging hands,’ and yeah,” she shared. “I sort of asked myself the question of like, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’ and I did, and so yeah, I’m not making money off of the movie. The money is going to, or has gone to, RAINN and to The National Center For Victims of Violent Crime, which is a charity that Matt Murphy recommended to me.”

Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour follows real events from the 1970s when a serial killer joined a dating show.