Kim Kardashian to fight with Kanye West before 'escape': Report

Kim Kardashian will reportedly not allow her controversial former husband, Kanye West, to flee with her four kids.

As fans will be aware, the former couple is the parents to a brood children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, in wake of his recent sexual abuse lawsuit the musician is planning an escape to Tokyo, as per the report of RadarOnline.com.

A tipster also spilled the beans about this matter and shared, "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo.”

In doing so, the Vultures crooner, who seemingly prefers making headlines with his antics, is willing to “renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”

"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead," the insider noted.

Before conclusion, the source declared that Kim is not someone who will allow Kanye West to take away her kids and "she'll lawyer up” against him soon.

The proud mother of four is “likely fight him every step if necessary," remarked the spy.