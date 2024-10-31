Prince William addresses his overwhelming guilt as the Prince of Wales

Prince William has just shed some light into the privilege he lives by.

All of this has been shared during the future-king’s own documentary for his Homewards campaign.

The documentary and initiative aim to eradicate homelessness in the UK, from the grassroots, by way of building homes.

While discussing the entire project, and his intentions for the campaign the prince was also asked about his own privilege, and whether he is the right person to lead something like this.

According to GB News, to those questions, Prince William admitted, “I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it.”

He also went on to add, “I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better.

“So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation.”

Shortly thereafter a voice over also began in the video that highlighted some key aspects and said, “The Prince of Wales has already faced accusations surrounding his own privilege. There has been some criticism of the prince's plans because of the multiple homes he owns. Some believe the prince is coming uncomfortably close to meddling in matters of policy.”