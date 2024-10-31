Jennifer Lopez serves style goals ahead of upcoming major event

Jennifer Lopez was snapped looking as fresh as the morning dew in a chic outfit as she shops in Los Angeles ahead of upcoming major event.



As reported by MailOnline, the singer-actress was accompanied with her 16-year-old Emme on Wednesday.

For the shopping, the 55-year-old actress donned a sweater and baggy jeans, meanwhile, Emme wore a punk-inspired black graphic T-shirt and black jeans.

The Unstoppable actress’ outing for shopping comes amid the actress is set to headline US presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31.

The participation of Lopez, whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico, comes after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made insensitive remarks against Latin people during Donald Trump’s rally.

On Sunday, October 27, during the Madison Square Garden's rally, the comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

His remarks sparked immediate outrage on social media and apart from Lopez, celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny also openly condemned the “rhetoric as deeply offensive to Puerto Rican communities”.