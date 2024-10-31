Prince Harry takes the driving seat from Meghan with plan for a fresh start outside US

Prince Harry has seemingly taken over control and has started making plans for his fresh start away from the US.

News of this has been shared by former royal butler Grand Harrold.

He made the comments while speaking to the New York Post, and got rather candid on the matter.

For those unversed, this conversation references the second home the Sussexes have acquired in the last few days, in Portugal.

While speaking to the outlet Mr Harrold said, “I think any move to Europe — even if it’s not the UK, Portugal is not that far — could mean that it’s easier for Harry to spend more time in his home the UK.”

“I’ve always said that I think Harry’s relationship with the royals will improve over time.”

“It’s quite possible it’s a sign that he is getting closer to his family again.”

Plus, “All the younger royals I’m guessing would love to go out to Portugal to visit them if they do move, so I would imagine we would see some of the family members visiting Harry and Meghan — as well as a few of their celebrity friends no doubt.”