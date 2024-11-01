 
Charli XCX set to shake up 'Saturday Night Live' with hosting debut

The singer-songwriter is bringing the Brat to the late-night comedy show

November 01, 2024

Charli XCX will perform double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced on October 31 that she will be making her hosting debut on the late-night comedy show on November 16.

Along with hosting, she will also be doing a second duty as the musical guest on the show.

Her hosting debut will also mark her third time as a musical guest.

Charli first time appeared at SNL in 2014 and last time in 2022.

The singer, who recently released a remix album for Brat featuring Billie Eilish, Tinashe, and Ariana Grande, will also bring the Brat energy to the show.

Previously in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Charli talked about the cultural impact her new album has created.

"From where I was to now, I'm definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context. I offend a lot more people by doing exactly the same things," she said.

